Why Buy A Headboard When You Can Get A Wedge Pillow Instead?

Looking to spruce up the house before the holidays? Do you have guests staying at your house and want to update the bedrooms? If you have beds that don’t have headboards, I have a quick, easy solution for you. My dorm bed didn’t have a headboard and there was space between my bed and the wall. This wedge pillow works great! It looks nice. Other pillows can be propped in front of it and it can be used to help sit up and read in bed. One of my favorite things to do with my wedge pillow is to set it up against the wardrobes in my dorm, and my roommate and I will prop up one of our computers and sit on the pillow and have a movie night.

WOWMAX Large Bolster Triangular Reading Backrest Positioning Support Wedge Pillow Headboard — $48.40

Amazon has this particular headboard pillow in 11 different colors. It can also be purchased in a twin, full, or queen size to fit all your bedding needs. I can attest it as a very sturdy, nice looking pillow. I highly recommend it. It has a side pocket to keep your phone and a zip cover that can be removed for washing. At $48.40, it is way less expensive than a headboard. At that price, you can get one for all of your bedrooms. It also makes a great gift for a college student!

