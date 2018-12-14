You Can Get A Cast Iron Casserole Pot Without Spending Hundreds

Once you get cast iron cookware, you will have no idea how you ever cooked without it. If superior heat retention and even heat distribution for slow braising or simmering sounds like something you’d be interested in, check out Cuisinart’s cast iron collection, which is on sale today. The deal includes 7-quart cast iron casserole pots, 5.5-quart casserole pots and 12-inch chicken fryers. All three types of cookware are available in both light blue and cream colors.

Cuisinart Casserole Cast Iron, Light Blue, 7 quart on sale for $69.99

Cuisinart 5.5 Qt. Casserole Cast Iron, Cream on sale for $54.99

Cuisinart 12″ Chicken Fryer Cast Iron, Light Blue on sale for $69.99

The top name in cast iron, as many of the reviewers note, is La Creuset. But La Creuset cookware goes for upwards of $300. No one wants to spend that on a pot, especially when you can get a similar pot from a just-as-respected brand like Cuisinart. Even this casserole pot’s usual price of $130 is a bargain compared to the price of a La Creuset. But at $70? At least for now, there is no way to justify splurging on a La Creuset.

