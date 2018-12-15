Here’s Why Ariana Grande Apologized To Kanye West

Pop singer Ariana Grande apologized for mocking Kanye West’s feud with Drake.

West sent a torrent of tweets Drake’s direction on Friday night that captured the internet’s attention. Grande used the feud between the two rappers to draw attention to her new single with Miley Cyrus, a move she later conceded was insensitive. (RELATED: The Internet Is Melting Down Over Kanye And Drake’s Twitter Beef. Here’s What’s Going On)

“Guys, i know there are two grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande said in a now deleted tweet.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

West, who previously opened up about his struggle with mental illness, saw Grande’s tweet as insensitive, which she apologized for.

“With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything,” she tweeted. “Period. I was just making a comment about what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope you feel well today.”

Grande has deleted her tweets from Friday night, including her apology.

