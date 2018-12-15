Detroit Lions Release Some Bad News About Matthew Stafford. Should Fans Start To Panic?

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is still struggling with a back injury, but plans to attempt to play this Sunday.

USA Today reported the following Friday night:

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable to play at Buffalo. He was limited Friday in practice because of a back ailment. Stafford says he has played with the injury previously and plans to do that again against the Bills on Sunday.

Look, I don’t like this at all. The season is over for the Lions. We’re not going to the playoffs, and I see absolutely nothing that can come of Stafford pushing through an injury other than a disaster.

Everybody knows Stafford is my guy. I think he’s one of the most under-appreciated players in the whole league. I’d also like him to be healthy and not get obliterated behind the Lions line. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

Why do bad things have to happen to such great people? All of us Lions fans are the salt of the earth blue collar people. We work hard, don’t ask the world for anything and we still get stomped on.

It’s unreal. Why can’t just one thing go right for us?

For the love of everything righteous in this world, please do not rush Stafford out onto the field Sunday against Buffalo if he isn’t 100 percent.

There’s no reason to play him if we don’t have to. Let him rest, we can get back to the drawing board and hope to avoid a season like this again.

