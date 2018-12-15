Pete Davidson Posts Cryptic Instagram Message

Your first name

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson posted a concerning message on his Instagram and later deleted the post.

“I really don’t wanna be on this earth anymore, ” Davidson posted. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For Your Health”)

Can someone check on Pete Davidson? He’s asking for help. Remember: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/TEqLwdPNEo — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 15, 2018



Davidson recently split with girlfriend and pop singer Ariana Grande.

Am hearing Pete Davidson is at SNL and accounted for. We are thinking of you, Pete. You are loved. (And just a heads up, when you finally turn on your cell, it’s gonna go apeshit for a little while) https://t.co/erUaTcPSdw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 15, 2018



Davidson has been open in discussing his mental health issues and past suicidal thoughts.

