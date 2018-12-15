Pete Davidson Posts Cryptic Instagram Message

William Davis | Contributor

“Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson posted a concerning message on his Instagram and later deleted the post.

“I really don’t wanna be on this earth anymore, ” Davidson posted. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last.” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For Your Health”)


Davidson recently split with girlfriend and pop singer Ariana Grande.


Davidson has been open in discussing his mental health issues and past suicidal thoughts.

