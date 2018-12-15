The Philadelphia Eagles Won’t Be Starting Carson Wentz Sunday. Here’s Who Will Play QB

The Philadelphia Eagles officially ruled out Carson Wentz Saturday morning for the team’s upcoming game against the Rams.

Wentz has been struggling with a fractured back, and it was looking like he was likely done for the year as of Friday.

As of Saturday morning, it’s officially back to Nick Foles under center for the Eagles, according to ProFootballTalk.

Things are about to get very interesting with Foles playing again. He led them to the Super Bowl last season, and now he could possibly take them back to the playoffs if Philly manages to win out. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

It’s a long shot, but it would be absolutely incredible if Foles managed to pull it off again. It would be downright insane.

The NFL is a crazy place, and we should all be smart enough to expect the unexpected. Do I think the Eagles will go back to the playoffs? No, but I’m not ruling anything out.

After all, who the hell thought Foles was going to lead them to the Super Bowl last year? We all know how that turned out. Buckle up because it’s about to get crazy.