The 360 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Solves All Your Vacuum Problems

Are you one of the many people in the market for a robotic vacuum? Especially around the holidays, they take a huge load off your back as they literally do the cleaning for you.

If so, check out the 360 robotic vacuum cleaner. It solves all the consumer pain points normally associated with robotic vacuum cleaners and makes keeping a clean home that much easier.

360 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Laser Navigating, Multiple-Floor Mapping, Sweep, Mop, Auto-Recharging, HEPA Filter, App Control for Hard Surface Floors and Thin Carpets on sale for $319.98 with code JQJRTKBC

The 360 vacuum cleaner uses autopilot grade LDS lidar technology to detect obstacles and plan a cleaning path before advancing. It rotates at a speed of 6 rv/s and and scans its surroundings 2,160 times per second. Then the laser comes in to accurately measure the distance of the vacuum from the obstacles in sight. This allows the vacuum to build a map and sweep both smarter and faster, as the SLAM algorithm imitates human judgment.

Another highlight of the 360 vacuum cleaner is the anti-drop sensors — 3 of them, to be exact. This allows the machine to judge steps and be sure not to fall, protecting it from unnecessary damage. Similarly, infrared detection ensures that when it has done its job, it will return to the dock to charge instead of, say, bumping into a wall. It can also move seamlessly from the floor to a carpet (and enhance vacuum power automatically as a result).

This vacuum features three modes — silent mode, standard mode and powerful mode — with the most powerful sucking as much as 1800pa. While it is strong, its motor is brushless and very quiet. And when it is done vacuuming, it can even mop. That’s deep cleaning for you.

This vacuum is environmentally friendly with a washable HEPA filter, and it can maintain 95% filtration performance even after one year of washing.

The best part about the 360 robotic vacuum cleaner is how you can control it from an app and relax. You can schedule cleanings, you can set off-limit areas and even draw attention to areas that you want cleaned. You can even input multiple floor maps at once. Downloading the 360smart app is easy and you will be happy to have done so.

