No Hero Forgotten: Thousands Participate In Wreaths Across America Event [VIDEO]

Your first name

WATCH:

Thousands turned out for the annual Wreaths Across America event held at the Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen soldiers, despite the cold weather and rain.

The morning started off with an opening ceremony where the national anthem was sung and a prayer was said for the fallen soldiers and for those who lost loved ones.

People waited in long lines to be given a wreath to place on a veteran’s or loved one’s grave.

Over a thousand additional locations in all 50 states, and at sea and abroad, also participated, according to the the event’s organizers. (RELATED: While Most of D.C. Slept, Sec. Zinke Wandered A Frozen Arlington Cemetery With A Christmas Wreath)

—

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter