British School District To Teach 8-Year-Olds That People ‘Of All Genders’ Can Have Periods

A British school district approved new sex education lessons that include teaching students as young as 8 years old that people “of all genders” can have periods.

Brighton & Hove City Council reportedly approved the advice to teachers following a council report that said, “Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods,” and that “menstruation must be inclusive of all genders,” according to Daily Mail.

The attempt to address the stigma surrounding menstruation in the sex education classes is considered a victory for those campaigning for transgender rights.

The report also ordered that “bins for used period products are provided in all toilets” for children.

“Language and learning about periods is inclusive of all genders, cultures, faiths and sexual orientations,” the report said. “For example: ‘girls and women and others who have periods.'” (RELATED: Male Gym Teacher Allegedly Punished By School For Refusing To Watch Girl Shower)

“Trans boys and men and non-binary people may have periods,” the report continued.

Brighton & Hove City Council, which also reportedly released a “Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit” for teachers, defended their decision in a statement:

By encouraging effective education on menstruation and puberty, we hope to reduce stigma and ensure no child or young person feels shame in asking for period products inside or outside of school if they need them. We believe that it’s important for all genders to be able to learn and talk about menstruation together… Our approach recognises the fact that some people who have periods are trans or non-binary.

The move was not without its critics, including Tory MP David Davies, who told Daily Mail: “Learning about periods is already a difficult subject for children that age, so to throw in the idea girls who believe they are boys also have periods will leave them completely confused.”

“Girls going through puberty are already having a difficult time,” said Transgender Trend’s Stephanie Davies-Arai, according to Daily Mail. “What they should be given is clear language to be able to talk about their bodies and their female biological functions without couching it in politically correct terms.”

“To tell impressionable children that boys can also menstruate sidelines girls who should be getting support when they start their periods,” feminist campaigner Julie Bindel added.

