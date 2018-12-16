Pro Basketball Player Throws Down One Of The Craziest Dunks You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild

Erik Rush rocked the world of basketball Sunday when he threw down what is without a doubt one of the coolest dunks you’ll ever see during a game overseas.

Rush, who starred at Montana State back in the day, currently plays for Happy Casa Brindisi of the top league in Italy. In a Sunday game against Umana Reyer Venezia, Rush threw down an absolutely disgusting alley-oop.

Just how insane was it? The 6’5″ guard/forward’s arm is about two feet above the rim. Check out the insane video below. I dare anybody to watch it, and then try to convince me it’s not a dunk for the ages. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

Full disclosure, I know Erik from our time together in Bozeman, and I have seen him do some things on a court that are simply mind-boggling.

How anybody on this planet is capable of elevating like he did in that video above is simply beyond me. It makes no sense at all. He damn near cleared his defender. And for those of you who don’t know, the Italian league is a top three league in the world. These aren’t scrub defenders. Outside of the NBA, the Italian league features some of the best players on the planet.

Even those guys didn’t didn’t stand a chance. While you’re here, I suggest you check out the last dunk in the video below. Erik managed to pull off a 360 in a game off of one step.

