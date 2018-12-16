Patriots Receiver Honors Tree Of Life Victims In Pittsburgh

Your first name

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will pay tribute to the Tree Of Life synagogue shooting victims during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steeler.

On Sunday, Edelman wore the Star Of David to commemorate the 11 Jewish congregants who were murdered by a gun man on October 27 in Pittsburgh. His cleats had the slogan, “#Strongerthanhate.”

In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate Joyce Feinberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger ???? @MACHE275 ???? @CJPBoston ???????? pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018

Julian Edelman is wearing #StrongerThanHate cleats today to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting ???? pic.twitter.com/tXvt7pzUDr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 16, 2018

Edelman is Jewish and previously wore an Israeli baseball hat during New England’s post-game media availability the week after the shooting.

