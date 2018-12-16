Patriots Receiver Honors Tree Of Life Victims In Pittsburgh
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will pay tribute to the Tree Of Life synagogue shooting victims during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steeler.
On Sunday, Edelman wore the Star Of David to commemorate the 11 Jewish congregants who were murdered by a gun man on October 27 in Pittsburgh. His cleats had the slogan, “#Strongerthanhate.”
In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate
Joyce Feinberg
Richard Gottfried
Rose Mallinger
Jerry Rabinowitz
Cecil Rosenthal
David Rosenthal
Bernice Simon
Sylvan Simon
Daniel Stein
Melvin Wax
Irving Younger
???? @MACHE275 ???? @CJPBoston ???????? pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018
Julian Edelman is wearing #StrongerThanHate cleats today to honor the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting ???? pic.twitter.com/tXvt7pzUDr
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 16, 2018
Edelman is Jewish and previously wore an Israeli baseball hat during New England’s post-game media availability the week after the shooting.
Follow William Davis on Twitter