Patriots Receiver Honors Tree Of Life Victims In Pittsburgh

William Davis | Contributor

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will pay tribute to the Tree Of Life synagogue shooting victims during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steeler.

On Sunday, Edelman wore the Star Of David to commemorate the 11 Jewish congregants who were murdered by a gun man on October 27 in Pittsburgh. His cleats had the slogan, “#Strongerthanhate.”

Edelman is Jewish and previously wore an Israeli baseball hat during New England’s post-game media availability the week after the shooting.

Tags : julian edelman national football league pittsburgh synagogue shooting
