Here’s Our Choice For The Best TV Show Of 2018. The Fans Will Certainly Agree With The Pick

It’s almost the end of 2018, and that means it’s time for my television show of the year.

This wasn’t even a hard choice for me at all. Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” ran away with the award this year.

For those of you who don’t know or haven’t watched yet, the badass modern day Western follows John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his family on their massive ranch in Montana. It is without a doubt one of the coolest shows that’s ever been made, and I think there’s a very strong argument to be made that it’s Costner’s greatest role ever. Yes, you read that previous sentence correctly. I think this very well is the best performance he’s ever had. (RELATED: The ‘Yellowstone’ Season One Finale Was Electric [SPOILERS])

Now, I’m sure many of you are wondering why I chose “Yellowstone” over the second season of HBO’s hit show “Westworld.” The answer is simple.

“Yellowstone” represents a type of show that we haven’t seen in many decades. It’s unapologetic as it covers life in the West. People carry guns, they make bodies disappear, they look out for their families, loyalty is the most valuable currency on the market and screwing with the wrong people will get you a bullet.

In our current culture, we’ve been taught to essentially soften up the edges and that masculinity is no longer a good thing. John Dutton and his family would beg to differ in “Yellowstone.”

Kayce, the youngest son in the family and a former Navy SEAL, is one of the most fascinating characters I’ve seen on television in a very long time. He’s the son of a rich land baron and is married to a Native American woman. As somebody who has lived in the West, I can tell you first hand how rare a wealthy land owner getting a Native American woman pregnant and marrying her is. It’s unheard of.

This whole plot point plays a major role in the first season.

The entire Native American angle is another reason this show is so damn good. Outside of “Wind River,” which was made by the same man behind “Yellowstone,” I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more accurate and raw representation of life on the reservation. Life is hard and unfair.

On top of all the great plot lines, the action scenes are incredible. They also make us ponder moral questions. For example, Kayce has killed many people with the efficiency you’d expect out of a former Navy SEAL.

Everybody he kills had it coming, but does that mean he should have done it? Does gunning down a rapist without a trial make it okay just because the dead person was evil? The show would seem to indicate it does, and I think large portions of America would agree. Things in the West aren’t handled in court rooms. They’re handled in the moment, and justice is often served at a thousand feet per second.

If you haven’t already started watching “Yellowstone” yet, then I suggest you find some time over the holiday season to check it out. I think you’ll all understand why I chose it as the best show of 2018 once you do.

