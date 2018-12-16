Trump Unloads On Media After New Strzok, Page Revelations

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump criticized the lack of media attention on new revelations about former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page from the Department of Justice, in a series of Sunday morning tweets.

The Inspector General’s office of the DOJ revealed Thursday that it was unable to recover thousands of text messages sent between Strzok and Page through the course of their employment during the 2016 presidential election. Strzok and Page were carrying out an affair at the time of their employment while also playing central roles in the investigations of the Trump 2016 campaign and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Trump first referenced the report Saturday morning noting that he did not expect the story to garner significant media coverage. (Related: DOJ WATCHDOG WAS UNABLE TO RECOVER PETER STRZOK’S TEXT MESSAGES DURING MUELLER TENURE)

Previously released text messages from Strzok and Page show that they frequently criticized Trump during the 2016 campaign and at one point said “we’ll stop” him from getting elected.

The DOJ IG said in its report that iPhones issued to Strzok and Page had been reset to factory settings in 2017, preventing investigators from gaining any data from them.

 

Tags : donald trump lisa page peter strzok
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller