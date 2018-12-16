Washington Redskins Quarterback Who Suffered Horrific Leg Injury Gets Some Great News

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is out of the hospital, and his career might not be over.

ESPN reported the following Sunday morning:

After spending days in the hospital and enduring multiple surgeries on his broken leg, Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith finally has been released — with an encouraging prognosis, no less — per league sources. There is some optimism, but hardly certainty, that Smith will be able to resume his NFL career, though the priority for now is simply recovering from a spiral leg fracture that became infected after multiple surgeries.

This is a great update for Smith, the team and the fanbase. The veteran quarterback suffered an absolutely horrifying leg injury against the Houston Texans in November. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

The situation only got worse for Smith when his leg reportedly got infected at some point following surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Mar 16, 2018 at 11:13am PDT

Now, Smith is out of the hospital and it sounds like he has a legit shot at playing football again. Obviously, there is a very long road ahead of him. There’s no guarantees of any kind when you suffer an injury like he did.

Personally, I would just hang it up if there were any further complications. Why risk it? Smith has made bank throughout his career, and he should be set for life if he was even reasonably smart with his money.

There’s no point in going out on the field again if it means he’s only going to make things worse. Time will tell how it plays out, but at least it looks like things are trending in the correct direction.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter