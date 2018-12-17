Celebrate Ashley Benson’s Birthday With Her Greatest Photos

Today, December 18, is Ashley Benson’s birthday.

The actress, model, and social media influencer turns 29 years old today and is well on her way to cementing her name as one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now.

Born and raised in Anaheim Hills, Anaheim, California, Benson has never been a stranger to show business. She got her start with a small role in the hit rom com “13 Going On 30.” But she was really discovered when she played Carson in the dancing drama “Bring It On: In It to Win It,” in 2007.

From there, Benson went to play Hanna Marin in the ABC Family hit drama series “Pretty Little Liars.” She won the Choice Summer TV Star – Female for her role in “Pretty Little Liars” in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, she won the Choice TV Actress: Drama and Choice TV: Chemistry awards for her role in the same show.

Benson is still involved in several upcoming projects, but with over 19 million followers, she never takes a day off of her Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.