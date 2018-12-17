Celebrate Christina Aguilera’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Christina Aguilera’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 38-year-old pop singer’s day, we scoured the internet and found her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Born in Staten Island, New York, “The Voice” coach got her first big break in the entertainment business in 1989 when she landed a part on the “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.” During her time on the show, she worked alongside other stars like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, just to name a few. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW]

The opportunity gave her great exposure and helped her finally launch her singing career with her debut album in 1999 titled, “Christina Aguilera.” It earned her two number one hits on the U.S. Billboard 200 and helped launch her into a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

During her career, she’s been on the small and big screen numerous times, including starring in “Moulin Rouge” in 2001 and “Burlesque” in 2010 alongside Cher. Not to mention, one of her most unforgettable performances when she took the stage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna and Spears, who also never fails to bring the heat.

It was at that show that Madonna kissed Spears on stage and then the “Material Girl” leaned over and shared a smooch with Aguilera. You can bet that one performance made our unforgettable list. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Earlier this year, she released her eighth studio album “Liberation” and shows no signs of slowing down as she recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Here’s to hoping next year is just as great as her last ones. Happy Birthday, Christina.