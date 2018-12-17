Comey: Hit To FBI Reputation Has Nothing To Do With Me

Former FBI Director James Comey denied any responsibility Monday for the apparent damage to the FBI’s reputation in the last year after delivering testimony to the House of Representatives.

Comey answered emphatically that he was not to blame for any damage to people’s perceptions of the federal law enforcement agency and that “the FBI’s reputation is taking a big hit because the president of the United States has lied about it constantly.”

“A lot of good people that work your network believe that nonsense. That’s a tragedy,” he continued. “That will be undone eventually. That damage has nothing to do with me.”

Comey’s testimony marks the second time in recent weeks he has appeared before joint House committees to investigate his decision-making process and knowledge of investigations ranging from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to the Trump 2016 campaign.

During the former FBI director’s last appearance before Congress he refused to answer dozens of questions pertaining to ongoing investigations and often replied that he did not know or recall the answer to lawmakers’ requested information. Comey’s “I don’t know” answers, and similar variations, were ridiculed by President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Comey: Dossier Was Unverified Before And After FBI Used It To Obtain Spy Warrants)

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) – didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

Comey told the committee that he did not know when he was fired as FBI director whether there was any proven collusion with the Russian government. Trump fired Comey in July 2017, citing his apparently controversial actions during the 2016 presidential campaign and alleging mishandling of several investigations.

The FBI has also come under scrutiny since 2016 with additional focus on its investigation of Trump’s administration and special counsel Robert Mueller’s actions over the last two years.