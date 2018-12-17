Here’s Where DMX Will Be Spending His Birthday

Tuesday is rapper DMX’s 48th birthday and he’ll be spending it in a familiar place.

DMX, of “X Gon Give it to Ya,” and “Where The Hood At?” fame will apparently be spending his birthday in jail. DMX was sentenced to a year in prison for tax fraud in March. The judge who sentenced him played the rapper’s famous 1998 song “Slippin'” at DMX’s request before sentencing him. (RELATED: It’s Hard To Believe Katie Holmes Turns 40 Today. Take A Look At Some Of Her Best Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DMX (@dmx) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

DMX began serving his sentence last January, which should mean his release is coming up some time around the new year. However, to our knowledge the famous late 90’s and early 2000’s rapper is still incarcerated on his 48th birthday.

The good news (or bad?) for DMX is that he’s no stranger to these circumstances. According to his attorney, he’s been arrested over 30 times.

