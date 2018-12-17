NBA Player Carries Baby Down Nearly 50 Flights Of Stairs During Evacuation

Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky played the good Samaritan role during a recent bomb scare at his apartment building.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star grabbed a baby and helped with the evacuation process down 49 flights of stairs.

“About three stories down, there was a lady with a baby and a dog and a couple of other things she had to carry, so I just helped her carry the baby,” Kaminsky told the Charlotte Observer Friday when explaining how the situation unfolded at his building Thursday afternoon. (RELATED: NBA Star Wears Horrendous Disguise To Music Festival. What Do You Think?)

The smooth-shooting big guy posted several photos of himself with the child on Instagram Sunday and captioned the pictures, “Kinda crazy how this all took off and it led to being on Good Morning America, Fox News, and CNN but being kind to one another will never go out of style. #PositiveVibes.”

As I’ve said before, there are plenty of examples you can point to of athletes doing the wrong thing, but it’s important to put a spotlight on the good.

Kaminsky clearly is a good dude, who went out of his way to offer a hand of assistance during a scary and rough time for this woman’s child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frank Kaminsky III (@fskpart3) on Dec 11, 2018 at 4:32pm PST

The world could use a few more guys like him. There’s no doubt about that at all.

