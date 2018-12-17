A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath

A new study suggests the final season of “Game of Thrones” will feature plenty of blood and see some of our favorite characters go down.

IFLScience reported the following on the study from Injury Epidemiology

Following the researchers’ key indicators, Daenerys Targaryen could be in some seriously hot water. That’s because characters most likely to survive were ones who had switched allegiance at least once. Apparently, sticking true to your convictions is a surefire way to get nixed. However, strong females were more likely to make it than their male counterparts, as were highborns, which could mean the fickle-minded backstabbing current queen of Westeros, Cersei Lannister, could be in for quite the season. For our guys, this could mean good things for Tyrion Lannister and the breathtaking (disclaimer: this writer may be biased) bastard son Jon Snow, who both took a knee for the Mother of Dragons. Similarly, Jaime Lannister put the odds in his favor by disavowing his sister (also lover) at the end of last season.

I don’t like at all. I don’t like this one bit. We can’t lose Daenerys. At the very least, we can’t lose her short of anything other than the final scene in the series. I wouldn’t like that either, but I think I could stomach it.

Losing her before that would be soul crushing. I’ve been cheering for her through seven seasons, and I don’t want to see her go down, despite what this study says. Props to me for being such an avid supporter of strong women. You rarely see that in the media these days. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, please don’t misunderstand what I’m saying here. I want tons of blood and death in the final six episodes of the hit HBO show. There’s truly no other way to go out.

It’s what fans have come to expect, and I think we’re all hoping we go out with a bang as the series hangs it up. I just don’t want to lose America’s sweetheart Daenerys Targaryen. Everybody else is fair game as far as I’m concerned. Damn them all to hell if necessary.

The only other person I’d be a little sad to see go down would be Tyrion, and I think I’d be okay with his death if he went out like a boss.

Make sure to tune in April 2019 to find out how it all goes down. You can guarantee that I’ll be watching.

H/T: BroBible

