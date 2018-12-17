NY Knicks Owner Could Consider Selling Team

William Davis | Contributor

New York Knicks owner James Dolan could consider selling the franchise in the near future, but only for a steep price.

The 63-year-old, who is also the chairman of Madison Square Garden, told ESPN’s Ian O’Connor that he would consider selling the Knicks for a “bona fide offer.” (RELATED: NY Knicks Player Pulls Disgusting Move. Should He Be Suspended Indefinitely?)


“As a majority owner, I don’t want to sell,” Dolan said. “But, you still have a responsibility to your shareholders. As the head of the public company, you can’t say you can’t sell, because then you’re telling your shareholders that your own personal feelings about your assets are more important than their money.”

Dolan also told ESPN that he’s had “feelers” of offers around $5 billion, but has never pursued any of them.

It doesn’t seem like Dolan is eager to sell the team, but the fact that he refuses to rule it out is enough to give Knicks fans some hope.

Dolan is one of the most unpopular owners in all of sports, with many Knicks fans blaming him for their team’s long-term losing streak.

