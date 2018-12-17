It’s Hard To Believe Katie Holmes Turns 40 Today. Take A Look At Some Of Her Best Photos

Today, December 18, is Katie Holmes’ birthday.

The actress, director, and producer turns 40 years old today and has packed in a huge career in the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, Holmes was a straight-A student at her all-girls prep school. She was accepted into Columbia University but decided at an early age that she wanted to pursue modeling and acting instead of cultivating an academic career.

And Holmes probably made the right bet. In 1998 she was picked up to star as Joey Potter in the hit drama series “Dawson’s Creek.” From there, she launched into worldwide fame.

Holmes went on to star in “Batman Begins” in 2005, “Thank You For Smoking,” “Disturbing Behavior,” “Jack And Jill,” and “All We Had.”

In 2005, TV Guide ranked Holmes one of the 50 Sexiest Stars of All Time. (RELATED: Celebrate Katie Holmes’ Greatest Looks)

Nowadays, Holmes is planning a wedding with Hollywood legend Jamie Foxx. But she hasn’t taken a day off. Check out some of the best photos of her below.