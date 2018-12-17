Rams Player Caught On Video Confronting A Heckler With Some VERY Salty Language

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has found himself in a bit of a PR nightmare — and it’s not because of his team’s crushing loss against the Eagles Sunday night.

According to TMZ, Peters is just the most recent of a number of professional athletes who have let heckling fans get the best of them in the stands. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Issues A Very Ominous Warning To People Who Threaten Athletes)

At some point during Sunday night’s game against the Eagles at the LA Coliseum, Peters hopped into the stands where a heckler had been in his ear and verbally assaulted him. To make matters worse, it was all caught on camera.

“Where you from? Where you from, homie?” Peters can be heard asking the fan. Then he gets closer to the fan, where he employs much saltier language, saying “Square ass n***a. Talk that s**t now, n***a. F**k you mean, n***a.”

WATCH:

Marcus Peters g checkin fans

This is exactly how it should be pic.twitter.com/BD22876foV — Hog Maw Athletics (@hogmawathletics) December 17, 2018

There’s almost no doubt in my mind that Peters will get fined for this. Heck, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was fined $12,500 just for insinuating a referee was drunk during his play-calling last week. The NFL doesn’t exactly take kindly to players mouthing off, especially when they go into the stands and take on a fan.

We’ll update this story if and when he’s hit with a punishment.

