Melania Dazzles In Black Sleeveless Dress At WH Christmas Reception

Melania Trump turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a great black sleeveless dress at a Christmas reception held at the White House.

The first lady once again looked terrific as she dazzled everyone in the knee-length number as she joined President Donald Trump greeting guests at the holiday celebration. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

The festive gathering was closed to the press. But, lucky for us, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo on social media.

“The White House Christmas Party with @realdonaldtrump. Merry Christmas everyone,” Trump Jr. captioned his post on Instagram from the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Dec 17, 2018 at 2:32pm PST



She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black high heels.

Trump has definitely outdone herself this year, looking festive and downright jaw-dropping during the various holiday events in recent weeks at the White House.

On Saturday night, FLOTUS stunned guests when she showed up in a sparkling white floor-length gown at the Congressional Ball with the president. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the amazing look with loose hair and high heels.

Then on Friday night, she stole the show in a beautiful sleeveless white dress as she and the president descended the stairs to greet their guests.

Earlier in the evening, she wowed in a gorgeous sleeveless black jumpsuit with a black and silver belt that she paired with black high heels at another Christmas gathering.