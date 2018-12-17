Melania Dazzles In Black Sleeveless Dress At WH Christmas Reception
Melania Trump turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a great black sleeveless dress at a Christmas reception held at the White House.
The first lady once again looked terrific as she dazzled everyone in the knee-length number as she joined President Donald Trump greeting guests at the holiday celebration. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)
The festive gathering was closed to the press. But, lucky for us, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo on social media.
“The White House Christmas Party with @realdonaldtrump. Merry Christmas everyone,” Trump Jr. captioned his post on Instagram from the party.
View this post on Instagram
She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black high heels.
Trump has definitely outdone herself this year, looking festive and downright jaw-dropping during the various holiday events in recent weeks at the White House.
On Saturday night, FLOTUS stunned guests when she showed up in a sparkling white floor-length gown at the Congressional Ball with the president. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])
She completed the amazing look with loose hair and high heels.
Then on Friday night, she stole the show in a beautiful sleeveless white dress as she and the president descended the stairs to greet their guests.
.@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse Christmas Party! @deneenborelli @CRTV @CR pic.twitter.com/hAQCoNcOgy
— Tom Borelli (@tomborelli) December 14, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse Christmas Party! @deneenborelli pic.twitter.com/T2Ak67to8S
— Tom Borelli (@tomborelli) December 14, 2018
Earlier in the evening, she wowed in a gorgeous sleeveless black jumpsuit with a black and silver belt that she paired with black high heels at another Christmas gathering.
President Trump and Flotus at Last Night at the White House Christmas Party. pic.twitter.com/NOI3vhc6j0
— Friends Of Trump UK& Commonwealth Affairs (@trump_friends) December 14, 2018