Melania’s Behind-The-Scenes Glance From Christmas Visit With Troops Will Make You Cheer

Melania Trump on Monday shared an amazing behind-the-scenes view of her multi-stop Christmas visit with troops that will definitely make you stand up and cheer.

“It is an honor to be #FLOTUS to this incredible country & thank you to Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan for joining me on all of the day’s visits,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram.

The post also included a clip from her stops last week at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Langley-Eustis and, lastly, aboard the USS George H.W. Bush stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, named after the late 41st president of the United States.

At one point in the video, Melania rocked aviator glasses with a black cap and hearing protection as she observed operations on the flight deck of the carrier.

In another part, we get to see outside the window of her historic flight for a First Lady on board a V-22 Osprey. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“An incredible day spending time with our men and women in uniform on USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you for your sacrifice & service! #USA,” FLOTUS captioned her post on social media last week, along with a handful of snaps from the trip.

“Wonderful to be in Hangar 789 with many service members & their families at @JBLEnews! Thank you for making me feel so welcome. Our prayers remain with all those serving overseas this Christmas. God Bless you all! #USA,” the first lady added in a second post.

“An incredible flight today on a V-22 to visit the service members aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. Thank you to ALL who serve,” Trump shared, along with a great selfie in which she rocked a cap that read, “USS George H.W. Bush CVN 77” and contained an image of the carrier and three jets flying overhead with stars and stripes.

Judging by the pictures/clips a good time was had by all.