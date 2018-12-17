Paige VanZant Sounds Like She’s Ready To Dominate In Her UFC Return

Paige VanZant appeared ready to take no prisoners in a recent Instagram post.

The flyweight fighter posted a photo of herself in her fighting gear with the American flag on Instagram, and her caption should have her critics nervous.

"The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory. #ufc #January19th I'm coming," VanZant wrote on the photo.

The superstar fighter is slated to fight Rachael Ostovich Jan. 19 in ESPN's UFC debut event. It's all trending toward being an epic event.

Ostovich initially had to pull out after her husband allegedly beat her, but then was able to get medically cleared to return.

Now, everything is set up perfectly for a major event. VanZant hasn’t fought since January 2018, where she suffered a broken arm in a loss to Jessica-Rose Clark.

That injury seemingly took forever to heal, and it had many wondering what was next for the star fighter. Now, we know when she’s returning and it should be outstanding. I have no doubt UFC stars from all over the world will be tuning in.

