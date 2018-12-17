Sarah Sanders Torches Comey Testimony After Second Congressional Hearing

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went after FBI Director James Comey after he delivered a second round of testimony on Capitol Hill Monday, in an evening tweet.

Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 18, 2018

Comey’s testimony marks the second time in recent weeks he has appeared before joint House committees to investigate his decision-making process and knowledge of investigations ranging from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to the Trump 2016 campaign. The former FBI director’s testimony is due to be released within 24 hours. (RELATED: Comey Sues To Block Subpoena For House Testimony)

Comey previously testified in early December for several hours, and during that session, he claimed he could not recall answers to specific questions on several occasions. His difficulty with recall also drew the major ire of President Donald Trump, who tweeted angrily:

On 245 occasions, former FBI Director James Comey told House investigators he didn’t know, didn’t recall, or couldn’t remember things when asked. Opened investigations on 4 Americans (not 2) – didn’t know who signed off and didn’t know Christopher Steele. All lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2018

The former FBI director refused to answer many questions regarding the Trump campaign investigation, saying he did not want to compromise an ongoing investigation.