Sarah Sanders Torches Comey Testimony After Second Congressional Hearing

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders went after FBI Director James Comey after he delivered a second round of testimony on Capitol Hill Monday, in an evening tweet.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders speaks to the media during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on October 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Comey’s testimony marks the second time in recent weeks he has appeared before joint House committees to investigate his decision-making process and knowledge of investigations ranging from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to the Trump 2016 campaign. The former FBI director’s testimony is due to be released within 24 hours. (RELATED: Comey Sues To Block Subpoena For House Testimony) 

Comey previously testified in early December for several hours, and during that session, he claimed he could not recall answers to specific questions on several occasions. His difficulty with recall also drew the major ire of President Donald Trump, who tweeted angrily:

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey’s loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The former FBI director refused to answer many questions regarding the Trump campaign investigation, saying he did not want to compromise an ongoing investigation.

Tags : donald trump hillary clinton james comey sarah sanders
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller