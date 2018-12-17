NFL Star Hit With A Big Fine For Absurd Reason. Has The League Lost Its Mind?

Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan has been fined for flipping off the sky camera while injured.

ProFootballTalk reported Sunday night that Lewan had been fined $13,369 for his actions against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 13.

Lewan was on the ground hurt when the broadcast camera got over him. Naturally, he wasn’t going to let that fly and hit the nation with a shot of his middle finger. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments Of Week 14 Of The NFL Season)

This is such a garbage fine from the NFL. What did the people operating the camera honestly expect from a player while he was hurt on the ground?

Did they honestly think he was going to shoot them a smile and start applauding? Fat chance. There’s no reason at all to shove a camera into the face of a guy down with an injury. No reason at all.

The good news for Lewan is that losing more than $13,000 shouldn’t hurt him too much. He’s currently on a deal worth up to $80 million.

This fine from the NFL might be absolute trash, but at least the star offensive lineman should have the money to cover it. Still, what an embarrassment for the league. Get real, Goodell. Lewan didn’t do anything unreasonable.

