‘The 12 Days Of Trump’: A Parody Christmas Song For The Ages

It’s been an entertaining two years with President Donald Trump in office, from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton not going away to protesters outside the home of Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson — here is a specially written version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” composed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

It sets the holiday mood with verses about out-of-control activists, a background of Melania Trump’s red White House decor and even a cameo appearance from a notable attorney who rose to popularity amid porn star Stormy Daniels’s controversy with Trump. (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.