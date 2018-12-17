We Want This Powerbar For Christmas, Since It Will Charge Your Laptop On The Go

Last week, we compiled a Christmas wish list for our readers looking for ways to stay connected to power in our increasingly mobile world. That list included three products, the Explorer 240 (which we reviewed separately), as well as the Jackery Bolt and Jackery Powerbar.

The best part about that list is that it offers something for every need, in every price range. But right now I want to focus in a bit on the Jackery Powerbar, to make sure it does not get short shrift. At $130, the Powerbar is less expensive than the Explorer 240 and more powerful than the Jackery Bolt, making it the perfect happy medium for this time of year. Unlike many other power banks on the market, the Jackery Powerbar is strong enough to charge your laptop with its AC outlet and 110V/85W power (100W max power). The best use of this device is on an airplane. (Side note: isn’t it ridiculous how planes don’t have power outlets? At least this solves that problem). Of course, the Powerbar is TSA-approved.

AC Outlet Portable Laptop Charger (TSA-Approved), Jackery PowerBar 77Wh/20800mAh 85W (100W Max.) Travel Laptop Power Bank & External Battery Pack for HP, Notebooks, MacBook and Other Laptops — $129.99

In addition to plane rides, the Jackery Powerbar is also useful for camping, or really any activity during which you’ll be separated from a power source. It will charge an iPhone 8 full times on one charge, while powering a 12″ Macbook 1.1 times.

