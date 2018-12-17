Celebrate Wright Brothers’ Anniversary Of Flight With These Beauties Of The Air

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Monday marks the anniversary of Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight.

To honor that historic moment 115 years ago today, we searched the internet to find some of the hottest beauties of the air.

On the morning of Dec. 17, 1903, in a field near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, two brothers from Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first controlled flight in the air with a powered aircraft. It lasted 12 seconds and reached 120 feet, per the Dayton Daily News.

To celebrate that day that changed life as we know it, an anniversary ceremony is scheduled today at Wright Brothers National Memorial at the place where it all happened. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

“A dream that changed the world, #OTD 115 years ago, Orville & Wilbur Wright took off in the first powered airplane. Pic by Bill Kohutanycz,” the U.S. Department of Interior tweeted Monday, along with a photo of the Wright Brother’s national memorial. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

Our whole world opened up that day and travel as we know it would never be the same. Thanks for dreaming big, Wright brothers, and happy anniversary! (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Slideshow

Tags : orville wright stewardess wilbur wright
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller