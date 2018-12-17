Celebrate Wright Brothers’ Anniversary Of Flight With These Beauties Of The Air

Monday marks the anniversary of Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight.

To honor that historic moment 115 years ago today,

On the morning of Dec. 17, 1903, in a field near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, two brothers from Dayton, Ohio, conducted the first controlled flight in the air with a powered aircraft. It lasted 12 seconds and reached 120 feet, per the Dayton Daily News.

To celebrate that day that changed life as we know it, an anniversary ceremony is scheduled today at Wright Brothers National Memorial at the place where it all happened.

"A dream that changed the world, #OTD 115 years ago, Orville & Wilbur Wright took off in the first powered airplane. Pic by Bill Kohutanycz," the U.S. Department of Interior tweeted Monday, along with a photo of the Wright Brother's national memorial.

A dream that changed the world, #OTD 115 years ago, Orville & Wilbur Wright took off in the first powered airplane. Pic by Bill Kohutanycz (https://t.co/7u0uZGuWtK). #NorthCarolina #FindYourPark pic.twitter.com/cI5taB0On2 — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) December 17, 2018

The first flight, by Orville at 10:35 am, of 120 feet (37 m) in 12 seconds, at a speed of only 6.8 miles per hour (10.9 km/h) over the ground, was recorded in a famous photograph. pic.twitter.com/XXaLs1TFAR — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) December 17, 2018

115 years ago today, there was exactly 1 powered aircraft in the air as Orville Wright completed the first powered flight of the Wright Flyer lasting 12 seconds and 120 ft. The brothers made four flights on 17 Dec 1903 with the final flight of the day going 852 ft in 59 seconds. pic.twitter.com/S47vDnhW5I — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 17, 2018

Our whole world opened up that day and travel as we know it would never be the same. Thanks for dreaming big, Wright brothers, and happy anniversary!