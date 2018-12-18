Alec Baldwin’s ABC Talk Show Plummets In Viewership

The viewership for ABC’s “The Alec Baldwin Show” plummeted as it failed to garner more than 1 million viewers Saturday and performed poorly with key demographics.

The program was only able to pull in 980,000 viewers and scored a 0.2/1 ratings share in the 18- to 49-year-old year old demographic, according to TV By The Numbers. That’s a drop from Dec. 8’s 1.05 million viewers, and ratings share stayed the same. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Latest Show Is Tanking)

Baldwin’s show was the least-watched program for Saturday night on the major networks included in the numbers — Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC — by nearly 770,000 viewers. The second-least viewed show was ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight,” which aired earlier and pulled in 1,930,000 viewers.

Baldwin achieved another level of fame when he began playing a caricature of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” in October 2016. He even won an Emmy for his portrayal of the commander-in-chief the following year, but he’s been unable to replicate that success on the talk show circuit.

Baldwin faced legal trouble in November when he was arrested in New York City for allegedly punching a man in the face over a parking dispute.

Baldwin called the claim “false” and tweeted about it shortly after the alleged incident occurred.

1- Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story.

However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false.

I wanted to go on the record stating as much.

I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 2, 2018

Baldwin was arraigned Nov. 26 and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and harassment, according to Fox News. He is expected back in court Jan. 23, 2019.

