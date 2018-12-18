Celebrate Alyssa Milano’s Birthday With Her Greatest Photos On The Internet

Today, December 19, is Alyssa Milano’s birthday.

The actress, producer, and liberal activist turns 46 years old today and has packed in a massive career in show business.

Born and raised in the greater New York City area, Milano got her start in acting early on. She made a name for herself in several 1980s and 1990s films, including “Who’s The Boss?” “Fear,” “Commando,” and “Charmed.” She also appeared in the hit drama series “Melrose Place,” from 1997-1998.

But although Milano is a successful actress, she managed to reinvent her career entirely during and after the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Gets Busted For Breaking The Rules During Kavanaugh Hearing)

An outspoken gun reform, women’s rights and social justice activist, Milano has been at the center of almost every progressive cause since Trump’s election. She’s helped to spearhead the Women’s March following Trump’s inauguration and has been an outspoken supporter of the #MeToo movement.

It doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon, either. Check out some of her most fascinating posts over the years below.