Arizona Cardinals Reveal If They’re Going To Be Making A Change At Quarterback

Rookie Josh Rosen will continue to start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Steve Wilks made it clear to the media Monday afternoon that Rosen wouldn’t be losing his job before the season was over, according to Darren Urban.

#AZCardinals coach Steve Wilks reiterated Josh Rosen will be the starting QB the final two games. Said he still believes Rosen benefits from the work. On @AZSports after his presser, also said sitting Rosen would be “mindset of giving up and quitting.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 17, 2018

I like this decision a lot from the Cardinals. Their season is a lost cause, and they have nothing but upside to gain from continuing to get Rosen reps.

The worst case scenario is that he bombs. If that happens, then it’s a learning opportunity with the stakes super low. Not a big deal at all. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

The Cardinals already showed Sam Bradford the exit. There’s no point in making that move if you’re planning on benching Rosen at the end of the year.

You might as well let Rosen ride out the final eight quarters of football for his rookie campaign, let him go through some growing pains and then have him comeback to the drawing board in the offseason.

That’s much better than potentially shattering his confidence by relegating him to the bench with two games to go.

Trust me, Rosen is going to be just fine. He just needs some time and reps to grow as an NFL quarterback.