NBA Players Get Into Extremely Heated Altercation. What Is Happening?

Players from the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder got into a bizarre altercation Monday night.

It’s not crystal clear what kicked off the dustup, but it didn’t take long at all before it got out of hand.

Players were shoving, grabbing each other and yelling as the refs tried to get the situation back under control.

Bulls center Robin Lopez seemed to be the most upset as he was restrained by several people before heading over to the bench. Watch the wild video below.

The most obvious observation here is that you’d never see an altercation like this in the NHL. By NBA standards, this incident was pretty severe. We had some pushing, a little yelling and physical contact. That’s the NBA version of getting mauled, but it still wasn’t too bad. (RELATED: LeBron James S igns With The Lakers)

In the NHL, you would have seen this situation end with people bleeding out all over their faces.

I guess that’s just the difference between the men in the NHL and the guys playing pro basketball. They’re clearly cut from two different kinds of cloth.

Still, these players on the Bulls and Thunder clearly aren’t in love with each other. That’s the kind of passion and emotion I love seeing on the court. In a league full of fake tough guys who will never actually fight, I suppose that’s all you can ask for.

