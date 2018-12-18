Celebs React To News Of Hollywood Legend Penny Marshall’s Death

Celebrities reacted Tuesday on social media following news that legendary actress and director Penny Marshall died at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

Stars like Rosie O’ Donnell, Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks, just to name a few, shared tributes to the actress — best known for her part on the hit ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” — after learning she passed away Monday night due to complications from diabetes. (RELATED: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead At 57)

“1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O’Donnell — simply heartbroken #ripPENNY,” O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers along with the clip. (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis Dies At 91)

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O’Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

“I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her,” Reiner tweeted of his ex-wife.

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Had the chance to meet and sit at plenty of Laker games with ms penny marshall during my childhood years. Great woman with a great soul! RIP pic.twitter.com/6ca7TkgDBo — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 18, 2018

Oh Rest In Peace dear Penny Marshall we have had many laughs through the years. This is very sad news. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 18, 2018

We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Penny Marshall, director of “A League of Their Own.” pic.twitter.com/RITPLo5xN7 — MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2018

“Big.” “A League of Their Own.” “Awakenings.” Today, we say goodbye to one of the greats. Penny Marshall, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AURlD8EG32 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 18, 2018

I always loved this picture because it was my way of emulating the great Penny Marshall. I’m sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP pic.twitter.com/gqa9w3TEOh — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 18, 2018

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018

At a time when men dominated, #pennymarshall broke barriers as a director, giving us hit after hit. A League of their Own, Awakenings, & Big aren’t simply great movies. They r classics made by a director who was simultaneously setting up shots while breaking down walls. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

Condolences to the family of Penny Marshall. She was a true treasure! pic.twitter.com/BtM46dAnYq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018