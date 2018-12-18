Celebs React To News Of Hollywood Legend Penny Marshall’s Death

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Celebrities reacted Tuesday on social media following news that legendary actress and director Penny Marshall died at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

Stars like Rosie O’ Donnell, Rob Reiner and Albert Brooks, just to name a few, shared tributes to the actress — best known for her part on the hit ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” — after learning she passed away Monday night due to complications from diabetes. (RELATED: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead At 57)

Penny Marshal attends the 16th annual Race to Erase MS, in Los Angeles May 8, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo

“1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O’Donnell — simply heartbroken #ripPENNY,” O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers along with the clip.  (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Jerry Lewis Dies At 91)

“I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her,” Reiner tweeted of his ex-wife.

