D.C. Joins 8 Other States In Legalizing Sports Betting

William Davis | Contributor

The Washington, D.C., City Council voted to legalize sports gambling on Tuesday, joining eight other states who had already done so.

The City Council voted to pass the “Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018” by a margin of 11–2. (RELATED: NHL And MGM Pen Historic Deal To Share Sports Betting Data)

Professional odds-maker Stu Feiner holds up a betting slip for $5000 USD on June 14, 2018 after placing a bet at the Monmouth Park Sports Book on the first day of legal sports betting in the state, in Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on June 11, 2018 signed a law that authorized legal sports betting in New Jersey, ending a nearly decade-long saga that included a multimillion court battle against the nation's top sports leagues and a landmark ruling from the nation's highest court. (Photo by DOMINICK REUTER / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

The eight states where gambling is already legalized are Nevada, Deleware, New Jersey, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and West Virginia.

The bill does Washington, D.C., sports mogul Ted Leonsis a big favor as it allows gambling to occur at Capitol one arena, home of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, who are both owned by Leonsis.

It also allows betting locations to be set up at Nationals Park.

