D.C. Joins 8 Other States In Legalizing Sports Betting

The Washington, D.C., City Council voted to legalize sports gambling on Tuesday, joining eight other states who had already done so.

The City Council voted to pass the “Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018” by a margin of 11–2. (RELATED: NHL And MGM Pen Historic Deal To Share Sports Betting Data)

BREAKING: Washington D.C. Council votes to legalize sports gambling, joins 8 states that have already legalized it. Expect @WashWizards & @Capitals owner Ted Leonsis to play a big role in the business. Dreams of turning Capital One Arena into a sportsbook. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 18, 2018

The eight states where gambling is already legalized are Nevada, Deleware, New Jersey, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and West Virginia.

The bill does Washington, D.C., sports mogul Ted Leonsis a big favor as it allows gambling to occur at Capitol one arena, home of the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, who are both owned by Leonsis.

The DC City Council officially passed a bill to legalize sports gambling in the district. Gambling will be controlled by the DC Lottery, and will allow both online and brick-and-mortar betting locations, including #Nats Park and Capital One Arena. — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) December 18, 2018

It also allows betting locations to be set up at Nationals Park.

