Demi Lovato Celebrates Grammy Nomination After Difficult Few Months

Demi Lovato shared some welcome news with her fans Monday when celebrating her Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Fall In Line.”

“Oh yeah… so this happened…. I [heart] you @xtina,” the 26-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram. She also posted a photo of her with a title that read, “Congratulations Demi Lovato nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ‘Fall In Line’ Christina Aguilera Feat Demi Lovato.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 17, 2018 at 6:50pm PST

A short time later, Aguilera, who celebrated a birthday Tuesday, also posted on her social media account about the honor.

“Celebrating Grammy noms this year like @ddlovato @goldlink,” the 38-year-old singer captioned her post that included a photo of her and read, “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ‘Fall In Line’ Ft. Demi Lovato'” and “Best Rap/ Sung Performance ‘Like I Do’ Ft. Goldlink Grammy Nominations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Dec 18, 2018 at 9:13am PST

The song vies for the top honor with the following other hits:

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (by Backstreet Boys), “‘S Wonderful” (by Tony Bennett & Diana Krall), “Shallow” (by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), “Girls Like You” (by Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B), “Say Something” (by Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton) and “The Middle” (by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey).”

The nomination is the Lovato’s second Grammy nomination following the release of her fifth studio album “Confident,” which was up for best pop vocal album last year.

The news comes on the heels of reports that Lovato is doing well after being hospitalized earlier this year for a drug overdose. She has undergone weeks of rehabilitation to deal with her ongoing struggle with substance addiction.