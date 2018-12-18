What Would You Get Trump For Christmas?

Folks in Washington, D.C., talked about what they’d give President Donald Trump for Christmas, and the gift ideas didn’t exactly highlight the holiday spirit.

“I hear that Tide’s really valuable in prison, so I’d probably get him a bottle of Tide, cause I’m hoping that’s where he’s going to go,” someone answered. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

“The first thing that comes to mind is probably hair gel, or something like that,” another person said.

Watch some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.