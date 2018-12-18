There’s A New Favorite To Sit On The Iron Throne At The End Of ‘Game Of Thrones’
Jon Snow is now the favorite to sit on the Iron Throne when HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” ends.
Bran Stark had jumped to the top of the odds over Daenerys, but his reign didn’t last long. Now, Jon is expected to rule Westeros. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot of Drugs)
The odds, according to OddsShark, are as follow:
- Jon Snow +175
- Bran Stark +250
- Daenarys Targaryen +250
- Arya Stark +900
- The Night King +900
- Tyrion Lannister +1000
- Sansa Stark +1300
- Cersei Lannister +1600
- Gendry +1800
- Samwell Tarly +2000
- Jamie Lannister +2500
Would Jon Snow be my first choice? No, he wouldn’t be. I’ve made it pretty clear that I’m on team Daenarys, which isn’t a great place to be considering these latest odds.
However, if it couldn’t be the blonde smoke show, then I’m more than okay with Snow taking the lead of the kingdom. He’s a character we’ve cheered for and sympathized with since the beginning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Honestly, I’m not sure how anybody could watch ‘GoT’ and not love Jon Snow at least a little bit. He’s arguably the noblest person involved in the whole situation, and he’s always looking out for those loyal to him.
As we all know, that’s a rarity in Westeros.
Unfortunately, these odds have me thinking that there’s no way both Jon and Daenarys make it out alive. It’s likely going to be one or the other. Perhaps, the one who survives will only do so because the other sacrificed their life to secure the kingdom.
Now, that moment would without a doubt bring a tear to the eyes of viewers everywhere.
We’ll all find out for sure when the eighth and final season returns April 2019.