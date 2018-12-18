There Is A Perfect Big Ten School Justin Fields Should Go To If He Leaves Georgia

Justin Fields should transfer to Wisconsin if he intends to leave Georgia.

The world of college football was shaken to its core late Monday night when news broke that the talented Bulldogs freshman quarterback intended to leave.

Naturally, it didn’t take long at all for some schools to get thrown around as possible options. Ohio State, Penn State and LSU were all listed as likely options for the dual-threat gunslinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 29, 2018 at 6:22pm PST

Listen, there’s only one Big Ten school and one school in general Fields should even be considering and that’s Wisconsin. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

The Badgers are known for churning out superstar offensive lineman after lineman. They’re loaded with talent up front, and they have likely 2019 Heisman finalist Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.

Plus, they play in the easier side of the Big Ten. It’s a match made in heaven if Fields is looking for all the offensive weapons he could ever want.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Dec 12, 2018 at 10:17am PST

Why wouldn’t Fields want to line up in under center behind the best offensive line in America with arguably the best running back?

Do we all remember the last time Wisconsin got an elite quarterback? His name was Russell Wilson, we won the B1G title and went to the Rose Bowl. Wilson went on to become a Super Bowl-winning QB.

Again, there’s too much evidence here to overlook.

Fields needs to head to Wisconsin if he wants to give himself the best shot to win on a national stage and to catapult himself into the NFL. It’s that simple.

