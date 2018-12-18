Leftist Commentator Roasted For Saying ‘We Just Need To Stop Having White Male Presidents’

Benny Johnson | Columnist, Viral Politics

Liberal commentator and media personality Touré tweeted Tuesday that, “We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while.”

Touré, who currently hosts a podcast and is no stranger to racially provocative statements, began his tweet by saying, “Let’s be honest: we’ve had two horrible white male Presidents in a row and the three before that—Clinton, Poppy Bush, and Reagan—were problematic at best.”

“We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while,” he concluded.

Chelsea Clinton and former U.S. President Bill Clinton sit at the presidential town hall debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. Picture taken October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

REUTERS/Jim Bourg

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The comment got Touré roasted online and called a “racist” by dozens of Twitter users. Ben Shapiro responded, “Yes, racism will probably solve our problems.(RELATED: First Lady Makes A Little Girl’s Christmas Dream Come True)

Responding to one angry commenter who called for candidates to be judged by their merits and not by their skin color, Touré said, “But we have never ever done It [sic] that way.”

