Leftist Commentator Roasted For Saying ‘We Just Need To Stop Having White Male Presidents’

Liberal commentator and media personality Touré tweeted Tuesday that, “We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while.”

Touré, who currently hosts a podcast and is no stranger to racially provocative statements, began his tweet by saying, “Let’s be honest: we’ve had two horrible white male Presidents in a row and the three before that—Clinton, Poppy Bush, and Reagan—were problematic at best.”

“We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while,” he concluded.

Let’s be honest: we’ve had two horrible white male Presidents in a row and the three before that—Clinton, Poppy Bush, and Reagan—were problematic at best. We just need to stop having white male Presidents for a while. — Touré (@Toure) December 18, 2018

The comment got Touré roasted online and called a “racist” by dozens of Twitter users. Ben Shapiro responded, “Yes, racism will probably solve our problems.” (RELATED: First Lady Makes A Little Girl’s Christmas Dream Come True)

Let’s be honest: this is a terrible tweet. https://t.co/bNbfJe08Js — James Morrow (@pwafork) December 18, 2018

And I was thinking the goal was a nation where people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Silly me. https://t.co/TIj79uIQJk — cardoso (@Cardoso) December 18, 2018

We should all oppose dehumanizing rhetoric like this. People are people first; not dehumanizing, minimalistic categories to be judged as groups. https://t.co/qNgK4oaNuQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 18, 2018

Yes, racism will probably solve our problems. https://t.co/Us1yPbL8hE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 18, 2018

Responding to one angry commenter who called for candidates to be judged by their merits and not by their skin color, Touré said, “But we have never ever done It [sic] that way.”