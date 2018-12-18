NBA Player Throws Down Sickening Alley-Oop. The Video Will Have You Jumping Out Of Your Seat
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie had an extremely impressive dunk Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Okogie hit a backdoor cut perfectly as a teammate lobbed the ball to him. What happened next was nothing short of spectacular.
The young guard damn near cleared his defender for one of the coolest alley-oops we’ve seen in a long time. Watch the wild video below.
TRYNA KEEP UP WITH THE OKOGIE CLIPS BUT
THE MAN IS ON FIRE
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, that’s the kind of dunk you can talk about for the rest of your career. That’s the kind of dunk that gets you free beer at some bars for life. (RELATED: Pro Basketball Player Throws Down One Of The Craziest Dunks You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild)
It’s almost as good as my guy Erik Rush’s the other day.
BOOM!!!
CHE SCHIACCIATA!
Rush chiude così il primo quarto di Venezia-Brindisi!! @HappycasaNBB @morasca9 #EurosportBASKET | https://t.co/IsyhmJYYvY | #LBASerieA pic.twitter.com/fUTYM35p0b
— Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) December 16, 2018
It never gets old watching some of these players pull off spectacular feats of athleticism. How do they do it?
I’m hardly able to get four inches off the ground and these guys are putting their heads near the rim. It makes no sense at all, but that’s why they’re pro ball players and I’m not.