NBA Player Throws Down Sickening Alley-Oop. The Video Will Have You Jumping Out Of Your Seat

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie had an extremely impressive dunk Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Okogie hit a backdoor cut perfectly as a teammate lobbed the ball to him. What happened next was nothing short of spectacular.

The young guard damn near cleared his defender for one of the coolest alley-oops we’ve seen in a long time. Watch the wild video below.

TRYNA KEEP UP WITH THE OKOGIE CLIPS BUT THE MAN IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/BrLra3jsHb — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, that’s the kind of dunk you can talk about for the rest of your career. That’s the kind of dunk that gets you free beer at some bars for life. (RELATED: Pro Basketball Player Throws Down One Of The Craziest Dunks You’ll Ever See. The Video Is Wild)

It’s almost as good as my guy Erik Rush’s the other day.

It never gets old watching some of these players pull off spectacular feats of athleticism. How do they do it?

I’m hardly able to get four inches off the ground and these guys are putting their heads near the rim. It makes no sense at all, but that’s why they’re pro ball players and I’m not.