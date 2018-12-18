I Wasn’t Named One Of The Most Influential People In The World Of Sports. This Is Outrageous

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some bad news to bring all of you.

SportsBusiness Daily recently released its list of the most influential people in sports, and I was somehow not on it. The list featured the likes of Roger Goodell, Serena Williams, LeBron James and the “American Sports Gambler” in the top spot.

Sure, I could sit here and claim I was the top guy because I gamble on sports, but I’m not going to be that arrogant. I got to where I am because I’m a humble guy who is addicted to hard work and winning.

That’s why I’m not overly pleased with these results. What more do I have to do in order to get on this list? I’m pretty sure last time I checked Roger Goodell was in the third overall spot, and he doesn’t run one of the most popular websites on the planet, The Smoke Room. (RELATED: The Smoke Room’s State Of The Union: It’s Officially Been Three Years Since I Began This Journey)

Last time I checked, the NFL was plagued with scandals left and right. Did we all just forget about Kareem Hunt?

I’m over here cranking out content with the internet’s version of Delta Force, and somehow John Skipper managed to get on this list instead of me.

Oh, who is John Skipper? He’s just the man who oversaw ESPN as the network crashed and burned. I didn’t realize that in America we rewarded failure.

Meanwhile, I’ve been busy building an empire. My crew and I even managed to get into a scrap with HBO and the star of “Westworld” while we were at it. I guess that doesn’t really matter because we didn’t destroy the most popular network in all of sports at the same time.

At the same time I was doing all of that, I also have been trying to make the NFL so that I can show the world my quarterback abilities. Yeah, I can now do 120 push-ups. Let’s not make a big deal out of it.

It looks like the world will just have to keep overlooking us. They’ll continue to not pay attention and my rise to the top won’t slow down for a second. By 2018, my team and I had put together one of the greatest websites ever. Hell, we might just be running the damn world by the end of 2019. Stay tuned.

