David Perdue Joins Community In Wishing WWII Vet A Happy 95th Birthday

The office of Republican Sen. David Perdue sent a heartfelt message to a World War II veteran Monday after his family announced that all he wanted for his 95th birthday were greetings from the community.

John Knowles, a Georgia-based WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient twice over, asked for cards to celebrate his 95th birthday Tuesday. The responses flooded in from all over Georgia as well as from more than 15 other states. Knowles even received a birthday card from the grandson of a member of his unit, now living in Arkansas, reported WGXA.

“It’s amazing to have people who responded,” Knowles said. “I appreciate every one of them.”

The birthday request caught Perdue’s eye, and the Georgia senator, along with his office staff, joined in on the birthday celebration. (RELATED: Protesters Should Down David Perdue While He’s In The Bathroom, He Fires Back)

“I want to send you a happy birthday message today on your big 95th birthday — that’s fantastic,” Perdue told Knowles in a recorded greeting. “But I also want to thank you for your service to our country. I understand you have two Purple Hearts, and I want you to know we will forever be in your debt and be grateful for that.”

WATCH:

My team & I want to wish Mr. John Knowles in Bonaire, GA, a very happy 95th birthday! John is a WWII vet & double Purple Heart recipient. Thank you for your service, John! pic.twitter.com/2hvDVZIOS4 — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) December 18, 2018

“Happy birthday,” he concluded. “And God bless you on your 95th birthday.”

Perdue also obliged Knowles’ birthday request and sent him a birthday card through the mail.

Knowles’ wife of 69 years, Nadine, has read him every card that the veteran has received since his eyesight has been declining. However, he hopes to be able to read them himself in the future.

“One of these days when it really gets warm, maybe I can go outside and read some of them,” Knowles said.

