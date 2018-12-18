Sandra Bullock Knows Exactly How To Solve The Oscars’ Host Problem

Sandra Bullock proved her brilliance once more when she weighed in on the Oscars’ current situation without a host after Kevin Hart backed out.

“I think they should randomly pull people out of the audience and make them cover a section,” the 54-year-old actress shared Monday night with the Associated Press at a screening for her film “Bird Box.” (RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart In The Hilarious Trailer For His Upcoming Movie ‘Night School’)

“Don’t even have to tell them it’s happening,” she added. “Just put up the teleprompter, and go, ‘it’s your turn. You’re an actor, figure it out.'”

Bullock continued, “Genius, don’t you think. I just pulled that out of my butt,” the “Ocean’s 8” star admitted. “It’s amazing.”

Several of her co-stars seemed to be in full agreement.

“I don’t think we need a host anymore, man. I really believe it should be a show that we just do,” Lil Rel Howery shared. “Maybe if you can get celebrities to do some really funny sketches instead of one person. Something fun.”

The proposals come in the wake of Hart backing out of the job to host the 91st Academy Awards — which will be held in February — over tweets that were deemed homophobic.

The 39-year-old actor apologized and then said that he didn’t want to cause a “distraction” to the show so he stepped away as host, a move praised by comedian and actor Nick Cannon.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the “Central Intelligence” star tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again,” he added in a second post.