Save Nearly 70 Percent On This #1 Bestselling Bluetooth Speaker Today!

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Limited Edition Wireless Speaker provides excellent 360-degree sound with powerful bass. In fact, over 70 percent of the nearly 3,500 Amazon customers who have reviewed it gave it a perfect 5-star score, resulting in its status as the #1 bestseller in the entire “Portable Audio & Video” category. It also has a 100-foot range and a 15 hour battery life, so you don’t have to worry about running out of tunes. Control your music just by tapping the top of the speaker.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE Limited Edition Wireless Speaker Phantom on sale for $63.99

This durable Bluetooth speaker is both waterproof and shockproof, so you can take it anywhere. And it’s on sale today only, with a discount so deep, you’ll want to take advantage. This powerful speaker retails for $199.99, but you can get it for $63.99 in Phantom today at Amazon. Snag one as a gift, or make your own Christmas bright.

