Adam Schiff Wants Michael Flynn To Testify Before House Panel

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schift is calling on Michael Flynn to testify after President Trump’s former national security advisor’s trial took a surprising turn on Tuesday.

Flynn’s trial resulted in the judge agreeing to a 90-day sentencing delay to give Flynn more time to cooperate with prosecutors.

“After the judge acknowledged the seriousness of Flynn’s conduct, he has allowed Trump’s former national security advisor to defer sentencing until after he has fully cooperated with the government,” Schiff said in a Tuesday post on Twitter. “It will be important that Flynn also cooperate with our Committee and testify.”

Schiff is the top-ranked Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and is poised to take over as chairman next month after Democrats officially regain control of the lower chamber. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Suggests Trump Might Be Compromised For Ties To Deutsche Bank)

Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI back in December 2017.

