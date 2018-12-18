Stormy Daniels Shows Off Knockers In Latest Issue Of Playboy

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is on the prowl for gigs.

Her latest: Playboy.

She posted a black and white shot on Instagram that shows off her naked breasts.

“I am beyond excited and honored to share this news!” she wrote. “I am in the new issue of Playboy (Winter 2019 Freedom of Expression) that hits newsstands this week. This is such a dream come true for me. Thanks to everyone who made this shoot possible…esp DN. #TeamStormy#triplecrown #playboy #StormyDaniels.”

Stormy recently performed at a Washington, D.C. gentleman’s club where management greatly enjoyed her presence. Management said she’s welcome back to Washington’s Cloakroom on K Street anytime.

A judge has ordered Stormy to pay President Trump $293,000 in legal fees after her attempt to sue the president for defamation failed. Trump’s attorneys argued for approximately $100K more but did not prevail.

Stormy claims she had sex with Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the affair. She has called it the “least impressive sex” she’s ever had.