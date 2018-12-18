Trump Forced To Sell Autographed Tim Tebow Helmet

William Davis | Contributor

The Donald J. Trump foundation is being forced by the new attorney general to sell off its remaining assets, including a football helmet signed by legendary former football player Tim Tebow.

Earlier Tuesday, the foundation dissolved under pressure from a lawsuit from the New York attorney general. As part of the agreement, the foundation is being forced to sell off the Tebow-signed Denver Broncos football helmet as well as two paintings of President Trump himself, according to the Washington Post(RELATED: New York Attorney General Sues Trump Over His Foundation)

U.S. President Donald Trump claps before speaking at the Heritage Foundation’s President’s Club Meeting in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts – RC181B0762C0

Trump reportedly paid $12,000 for the signed helmet, during the height of Tebow’s NFL career, and paid a combined $30,000 for the paintings.

According to a filing with the IRS, the value of the three items is currently $975.

The agreement with Democratic New York Attorney general Barbara Underwood forces the foundation to dissolve and sell off its assets within the next 30 days.

